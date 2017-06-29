FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as chief executive officer

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Domzalski succeeds Dov Tamarkin as CEO

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Tamarkin will continue to be a member of company's Board of directors and will serve as chief scientific advisor to Foamix

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Ilan Hadar, current CFO of Foamix, will assume role of country manager in Israel, in addition to his role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.