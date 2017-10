Aug 3 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Foamix announces dosing of first patient in third phase 3 acne study for minocycline foam fmx101

* Foamix pharmaceuticals ltd- ‍foamix expects to report top-line results from study fx2017-22 by mid-2018​

* Foamix pharmaceuticals - ‍as result of fda discussion on design of third study, co decided to maintain design agreed upon with fda for study fx2014-05​