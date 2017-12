Dec 6 (Reuters) - Focus Home Interactive Sa:

* SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE BY FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE‍​

* HAS PLACED 460,000 NEW SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF € 1.20, AT A UNIT PRICE OF € 29

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS CIRCA EUR 13.3 MILLION