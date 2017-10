Sept 20 (Reuters) - FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE SA:

* TARGET OF € 100 MILLION TURNOVER IN 2018‍​

* CHANGED RELEASE DATE OF GAMES VAMPYR AND CALL OF CTHULHU TO 2018 FROM THE END OF 2017

* ‍SPINTIRES : MUDRUNNER TO BE RELEASED IN 2017​

* CHANGES IN RELEASE DATES MEAN 2017 REVENUE WILL BE AROUND EUR 15 MILLION LOWER THAN EXPECTED Source text: bit.ly/2xnkkmY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)