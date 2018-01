Jan 22 (Reuters) - Focus Ventures Ltd:

* FOCUS VENTURES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO TERMINATE SEC REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

* FOCUS VENTURES-TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE 90 DAYS AFTER DATE OF FILING OF FORM 15F WITH SEC, OR WITHIN SUCH SHORTER PERIOD AS SEC MAY DETERMINE​

* FOCUS VENTURES LTD - ‍CO‘S SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: