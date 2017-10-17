FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fogo De Chão says sees FY 2017 revenue $306 mln to $311 mln
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Fogo De Chão says sees FY 2017 revenue $306 mln to $311 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc-

* Fogo De Chão, Inc. reports preliminary results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017

* Q3 revenue $71.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.74 to $0.77

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $306 million to $311 million

* Fogo De Chao Inc - qtrly ‍consolidated comparable restaurant sales decreased 5.1%​

* Fogo De Chao Inc says ‍Q3 GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $0.08 and $0.10​

* Fogo De Chao Inc - ‍sees company-owned comparable restaurant sales to be down 1.5% to down 2.5%​ for fiscal year 2017

* Fogo De Chao Inc - ‍estimated impact from hurricanes of approximately $0.03 on GAAP net income ​in Q3

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $317.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.