FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Folkestone ‍says acquires Sydney Airport Hotel for new fund​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 10:37 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Folkestone ‍says acquires Sydney Airport Hotel for new fund​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Folkestone Ltd

* ‍Folkestone acquires Sydney Airport Hotel for new fund​

* ‍Folkestone Funds Management will be seeking to raise $50.0 million for offer​

* ‍Folkestone Sydney Airport Hotel Fund exchanged contracts for acquisition for $76.4 million (excluding transaction costs)​

* ‍Fund also secured $49.4 million debt facility from an Australian bank​

* For acquisition of hotel, fund secured underwriting commitments totalling $31.9 million, $15.0 million of which will be provided by Folkestone​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.