July 25 (Reuters) - Folkestone Ltd:

* Ordinary final dividend for FY17, subject to audit, is expected to be 2.75 cents per share fully franked

* Expects, subject to audit, to report a statutory net profit after tax of between $13.1 million and $13.5 million for year ending 30 June 2017

* It is expected that a special fully franked dividend of 0.5 cents per share will also be paid for FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: