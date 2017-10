Sept 14 (Reuters) - FOLLI FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SA :

* SAYS REVENUES FOR H1 2017 REACHED EUR 723.2 MILLION VERSUS TO EUR 652.7 MMLN IN H1 OF 2016

* SAYS OPERATING PROFITS TO EUR 153 MILLION VERSUS EUR 131.5 MILLION IN LAST YEAR

* SAYS H1 EBITDA REACHED EUR 168.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 148.8 YEAR AGO

* SAYS H1 NET PROFITS AFTER TAX & MINORITY RIGHTS REACHED EUR 114.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2h45xI3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)