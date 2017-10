Oct 26 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA:

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END SEPT ‍​97 PERCENT VERSUS 96.7 PERCENT AT END 2016

* RENTAL INCOME AT END SEPT EUR 693‍​ MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE Source text: bit.ly/2lkb7Yn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)