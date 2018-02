Feb 21 (Reuters) - FONCIERE INEA SA:

* COMPLETES PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN FORM OF EURO PP “GREEN” OF 100 MILLION EUROS‍​

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT ARRANGED BY LCL

* FUNDS TO BE USED TO ACQUIRE NEW BUILDINGS OF BUREAUS

* THIS OPERATION ALLOWS CO TO DIVERSIFY SOURCES OF FINANCING AS PART OF GROWTH TARGET OF 1 BILLION EUROS IN PORTFOLIO BY THE END OF 2021