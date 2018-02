BRIEF-Fonciere Inea FY EBIT Up At 21.3 Million Euros

Feb 14 (Reuters) - FONCIERE INEA SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 33.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 21.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 26.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EPRA RECURRING NET RESULT EUR 14.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND EUR 2 PER SHARE UP 11%

* RECURRING CASH FLOW ‍​AT END-FY EUR 16.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES OBJECTIVE OF 15 PERCENT ANNUAL INCREASE IN RECURRING NET RESULT FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS