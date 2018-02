Feb 12 (Reuters) - FONCIERE VOLTA SA:

* EXTENDS EMISSION OF BONDS OF DECEMBER 2017 TO THE AMOUNT OF EUR 21.3 MLN‍​

* NEW BONDS WORTH EUR 6.4 MILLION SUBSCRIBED TO MOSTLY BY EUROPEAN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS‍​‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2EwQ7pZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)