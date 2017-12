Dec 28 (Reuters) - Fonciere Volta SA:

* REALIZATION OF A BOND ISSUE WORTH € 14.85 MILLION

* BONDS, MATURING IN 5 YEARS, WILL BEAR INTEREST AT ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE OF 4.75%

* ISSUES ‍14,850 BONDS SUBSCRIBED MOSTLY BY INSTITUTIONAL EUROPEAN INVESTORS Source text: bit.ly/2C5Cs8W Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)