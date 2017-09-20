FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fondul Proprietatea announces agreement to sell 1.454 billion OMV Petrom shares
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 4:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fondul Proprietatea announces agreement to sell 1.454 billion OMV Petrom shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fondul Proprietatea

* says announces agreement to sell 1.454 billion existing shares in omv petrom

* Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. announces the agreement to sell 1.454 billion existing shares in OMV Petrom S.A. (“Petrom”)

* With the shares’ selling price agreed at 0.2750 lei/share, the gross proceeds of the transaction amount to 399.85 million lei; Petrom will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.

* says subject to successful settlement completion, the Fund’s remaining participation in Petrom is of 9.9985% of its share capital.

* Goldman Sachs International, WOOD & Company Financial Services, A.S. and Banca Comerciala Romana acted as Joint Bookrunners for the Transaction.

Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage:

