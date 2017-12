Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* FONTERRA APPOINTS DIRECTOR TO MILK PRICE PANEL

* IT HAS APPOINTED ONE OF ITS DIRECTORS, BRUCE HASSALL, TO MILK PRICE PANEL.

* HASSALL REPLACES DAVID JACKSON, WHO RETIRED FROM FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED BOARD IN NOVEMBER 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: