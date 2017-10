Sept 25 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

* FY net profit after tax (NPAT) $745 million, down 11 percent

* FY ‍revenue $19.2 billion, up 12 percent‍​

* Declared final dividend of 20 cents per share

* Forecast earnings per share range of 45-55 cents per share for 2017/18

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: