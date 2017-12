BRIEF-Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd Says Total NZ Dairy Exports In Oct Decreased 7 Pct

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* TOTAL NEW ZEALAND DAIRY EXPORTS IN OCTOBER DECREASED 7%, OR 23,000 MT, COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* AUSTRALIAN DAIRY EXPORTS INCREASED 12%, IN OCTOBER COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* TOTAL NEW ZEALAND MILK PRODUCTION IN NOVEMBER WAS UP 4% COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* AUSTRALIA PRODUCTION IN OCTOBER INCREASED 7% COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* MILK COLLECTION ACROSS NEW ZEALAND FOR THE 6 MONTHS TO 30 NOV 702 MILLION KGMS, UP 1% ABOVE SAME PERIOD LAST SEASON

* “THE FORECAST MILK COLLECTION FOR THE SEASON HAS ALSO BEEN REDUCED TO 1,525 MILLION KGMS IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS SEASON”

* TOTAL AVAILABLE FOR PAYOUT TO FARMERS IN THE 2017/18 SEASON IS FORECAST TO BE NZ$6.75-NZ$6.85 BEFORE RETENTIONS