BRIEF-Fonterra Co-Operative Group Says New Zealand Milk Collections In Dec Declined By 6 Pct‍​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* DEC MILK COLLECTION IN AUSTRALIA REACHED 16 MILLION KGMS, 28% HIGHER THAN DEC LAST SEASON ‍​

* CO’S MILK COLLECTION ACROSS NEW ZEALAND FOR 7-MONTH TO 31 DEC 878 MILLION KGMS, SLIGHTLY DOWN ON SAME PERIOD LAST SEASON‍​

* FONTERRA’S NEW ZEALAND MILK COLLECTIONS IN DECEMBER DECLINED BY 10 MILLION KGMS OR 6%‍​

* FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP-“RECENT WET CONDITIONS HAVE HELPED IN SOME REGIONS, IT IS UNLIKELY TO BE ENOUGH TO BRING PRODUCTION BACK TO PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED LEVELS”

* FORECAST FARMGATE MILK PRICE FOR THE SEASON REMAINS AT $6.40 PER KGMS‍​

