Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Australia production in July increased 3 percent compared to the same month last year ‍​

* Total new zealand milk production in August was down 2 percent compared to the same month last year ‍​

* Australian dairy exports increased 9 percent in July compared to the same month the previous year ‍​

* Total New Zealand dairy exports in July increased 8 percent or 23,000 mt ‍​