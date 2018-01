Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* RESPONDS TO BEINGMATE‘S FORECAST EARNINGS DOWNGRADE

* IS SEEKING MORE INFORMATION ON FORECAST DOWNGRADE IN ADDITION TO RECEIVING BEINGMATE‘S FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* WILL CONSIDER FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF ITS INVESTMENT IN BEINGMATE FOR PURPOSES OF UPCOMING INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS