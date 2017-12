Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DANONE ARBITRATION​

* ‍DECISION HAS NO IMPACT ON FORECAST FARMGATE MILK PRICE​

* MADE A DECISION TO REVISE ITS FORECAST EARNINGS PER SHARE RANGE FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR TO 35 TO 45 CENTS, DOWN FROM 45 TO 55 CENTS​