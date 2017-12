Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* ‍FONTERRA CONFIRMS AMOUNT OF AWARD IN ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS​

* ‍FONTERRA IS AWARE THAT DANONE HAS INDICATED THAT IT HAS BEEN AWARDED DAMAGES IN AMOUNT OF NZ$183 MILLION IN ARBITRATION​

* ‍FONTERRA CAN CONFIRM THAT THIS IS AMOUNT OF AWARD AND IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING FULL FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF AWARD​