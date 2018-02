Feb 27 (Reuters) - Food Capitals Pcl:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 943.3 MILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 423.4 MILLION BAHT‍​

* FY TOTAL REVENUES FROM SALES AND SERVICES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 703 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 683.6 MILLION BAHT‍​