Jan 17 (Reuters) - Food Empire Holdings Ltd:

* INDUS COFFEE PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN INDIA

* ‍EXPANSION TO BE FUNDED BY INCREASE OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL OF $11.3 MILLION IN INDUS COFFEE BY UNIT & BANKING FACILITIES OF $30 MILLION