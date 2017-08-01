FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foraco International SA reports Q2 loss per share 2.27 cents
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Foraco International SA reports Q2 loss per share 2.27 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foraco International SA

* Foraco International reports Q2 2017

* Foraco International SA says Q2 2017 revenue amounted to US$ 36.6 million compared to US$ 32.3 million in Q2 2016, an increase of 13%

* Qtrly loss per share 2.27 cents

* Foraco International SA says “there is possibility that company’s actual operating performance during coming year may be different from expectations”

* Foraco International - believes have adequate financial resources to continue in operation & meet financial commitments for period of at least 12 months

* Foraco International SA says company continues to adopt going concern basis in preparing its financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

