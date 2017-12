Dec 4 (Reuters) - Foran Mining Corp:

* FORAN MINING ENTERS INTO TECHNICAL SERVICES AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE MCILVENNA BAY

* FORAN-‍CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS OFF-TAKE CONTRACT FOR GLENCORE TO BUY/TOLL PROCESS ALL CONCENTRATES AND/OR OTHER MINERAL PRODUCTS PRODUCED FROM PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: