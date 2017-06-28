FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford ‍announces field service action to correct driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 transit vans
June 28, 2017 / 12:50 PM / a month ago

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford Motor- ‍announcing a field service action to correct a driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 transit vans - SEC filing​

* Ford Motor Co - cost of the action is estimated to be $142 million and will be incurred by our North America business unit - sec filing

* Ford Motor- ‍updates, if any, to guidance for full-year 2017 total co adjusted pre-tax profit will be provided in connection with earnings results for Q2 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tkb9SZ) Further company coverage:

