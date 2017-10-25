BRIEF-Ford issues four safety recalls in North America

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford issues four safety recalls in North America

* Says issuing safety recall for about 73,000 2015-17 ford transit vehicles with trailer tow module for water intrusion into module, connector

* Says for recalled 2015-17 ford transit vehicles, co not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue

* Says also issuing safety recall for about 15,000 2018 ford F-150 vehicles with 3.3-liter engines, six-speed transmissions, column-mounted shift lever

* Says Wednesday’s recall also includes a safety recall for about 15,000 2017 ford f-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmissions

* Says for vehicles recalled on Wednesday, Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issues Source text: ford.to/2lfKmog Further company coverage: