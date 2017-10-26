FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford Motor Co expects Europe automotive segment to remain profitable for 2017, but below 2016 levels
October 26, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Ford Motor Co expects Europe automotive segment to remain profitable for 2017, but below 2016 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford Motor Co says ‍​Q3 pre-tax result in automotive segment in Europe was lower due to Brexit effects, commodities and Fiesta launch

* Ford - for 2017, see Europe automotive segment to remain profitable, although below 2016 levels due to adverse Brexit effect, higher commodity costs‍​

* Ford-Continue to expect FY 2017 NA automotive operating margin & profit to be lower than 2016 due to higher commodity and product costs, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

