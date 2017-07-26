FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 bln vs $36.93 bln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 bln vs $36.93 bln

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Quarterly automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 billion versus $36.93 billion

* Says reported lower Q2 adjusted pre-tax profit due to higher commodity cost, unfavorable exchange, non-repeat of 2016's gain on sale of stake in OEConnection‍​

* Says for 2017, continue to expect North America automotive segment operating margin and profit to be lower than 2016‍​

* Says for 2017, continue to expect South America automotive segment loss to improve from last year

* Says for 2017, expect Europe automotive segment to remain profitable, although below 2016 levels, mainly due to Brexit effects, higher commodity cost

* Says for 2017, now expect Ford Credit full-year pre-tax profit higher than $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.