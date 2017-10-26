BRIEF-Ford Motor reports quarterly adj. earnings of $0.43/share

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Quarterly earnings per share attributable to Ford Motor Co common and Class B stock $0.39

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Quarterly total revenue $36.45 billion versus $35.94 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $32.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly automotive revenue $33.65 billion versus $33.33 billion

* Says tightening FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.75-$1.85

* Sees FY 2017 automotive segment revenue about equal to that in 2016

* Sees FY 2017 automotive segment operating margin lower than that in 2016

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: ford.to/2yMSBgS Further company coverage: