Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford posts 6.2 percent October sales gain, marks best F-series sales in 13 years; Ford Brand SUV sales up 4.6 percent, while strong customer demand lifts Lincoln SUV sales 13.1 percent

* Ford Motor Co - ‍​Oct U.S. Sales 200,436 units, up 6.2%

* Ford Motor Co says “strong customer demand for high series super duty continues, and now we’re seeing the same for the new 2018 F-150” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: