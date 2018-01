BRIEF-Ford Reports FY 2017 Preliminary Profit Of $1.95/SHR

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD DETAILS PLANS TO IMPROVE FITNESS, REFOCUS MODEL LINEUP AND ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF SMART VEHICLES AND SERVICES

* - COMPANY INCREASES PLANNED INVESTMENTS IN ELECTRIFICATION TO $11 BILLION BY 2022

* - ‍COMPANY ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.45 TO $1.70​

* - ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 OF $1.95 EARNINGS-PER-SHARE (EPS) AND $1.78 ADJUSTED EPS

* - ‍DECLARES Q1 REGULAR DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE​

* - EXPANDED ELECTRIFIED PORTFOLIO TO INCLUDE 40 ELECTRIFIED VEHICLES GLOBALLY, INCLUDING 16 FULL BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES BY 2022

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - “U.S. TAX REFORM IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A BENEFICIAL IMPACT ON FORD”‍​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - COMPANY OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 IS LOWER THAN 2017 DUE TO “EXTERNAL HEADWINDS”

* FORD- 2017 RESULTS TO INCLUDE IMPACT OF NON-CASH PRE-TAX REMEASUREMENT LOSS OF ABOUT $150 MILLION FOR YEAR-END REVALUATION OF GLOBAL PENSION & OPEB PLANS