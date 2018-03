March 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD F-SERIES MARKS BEST FEBRUARY RESULTS IN 18 YEARS WHILE ALL-NEW FORD EXPEDITION POSTS 41 PERCENT RETAIL SALES INCREASE; LINCOLN NAVIGATOR POSTS GAINS IN ALL REGIONS

* FORD MOTOR CO - OVERALL FORD MOTOR COMPANY U.S. SALES FOR FEBRUARY TOTALED 194,132 VEHICLES, A 6.9 PERCENT DECLINE