BRIEF-Ford says John Casesa, group vice president, Global Strategy to leave
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 2:15 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Ford says John Casesa, group vice president, Global Strategy to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford announces senior leadership changes

* ‍kumar Galhotra to add global marketing responsibilities to his current role leading Lincoln​

* ‍dale Wishnousky to lead Manufacturing, Ford of Europe, succeeding Linda Cash​

* ‍joy Falotico, Ford Credit chairman and CEO, and group vice president of Ford Motor Company, now reports to Ford CEO Jim Hackett​

* ‍birgit Behrendt is named to a newly created position leading joint ventures, alliances and commercial affairs, Ford of Europe​

* John Casesa elects to leave Ford​

* John Casesa, group vice president, Global Strategy, elected to leave, as company realigns Global Strategy function​

* Going forward, Global Strategy function will report to Bob Shanks, executive vice president and CFO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

