Dec 4 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s Chairman Giuseppe Vita tells shareholder meeting:

* FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS HOLD 75 PCT OF UNICREDIT‘S SHARE CAPITAL UP FROM 65 PCT BEFORE LATEST NEW STOCK ISSUE

* CAPITAL RESEARCH AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY HOLDS 5.072 PCT STAKE, AABAR LUXEMBOURG 5.038 PCT

* SHAREHOLDERS TOTAL 370,000