BRIEF-Foreningen Norliv to buy 45 percent of Nordea Liv & Pension in 472 million euro deal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nordea:

* ‍EXTENDED CUSTOMER OWNERSHIP OF NORDEA LIV & PENSION IN DENMARK​

* ‍FORENINGEN NORLIV WILL PURCHASE 45 PER CENT OF SHARE CAPITAL IN DANISH NORDEA LIV & PENSION​

* ‍PURCHASE WILL INCREASE NORLIV‘S STAKE TO 70 PER CENT IN NORDEA LIV & PENSION, LIVSFORSIKRINGSSELSKAB A/S

* THE PRICE OF THE 45 PERCENT OF THE SHARES IS 472 MILLION EUROS

* IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION IT IS AGREED THAT NORDEA LIV & PENSION, LIVSFORSIKRINGSSELSKAB A/S WILL PURCHASE THE REMAINING 30 PERCENT STAKE FROM NORDEA LIFE HOLDING AB DURING THE COMING YEARS