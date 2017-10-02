BRIEF-ForeScout Technologies files for IPO of upto $100 mln

Oct 2 (Reuters) -
* ForeScout Technologies Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million - SEC filing
* ForeScout Technologies Inc says applied to list common stock on Nasdaq Global Market under symbol “FSCT.”
* ForeScout Technologies- Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank and KeyBanc Capital Markets are underwriters to IPO
* ForeScout Technologies - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2xWQqGC)