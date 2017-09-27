FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - under partnership foresee to receive combination of milestones payments,significant share of product revenue in territory​

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - agreement for commercialisation in turkey, some middle east countries of Co’s FP-001 program, LMIS subcutaneous depot formulations​

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd - ‍TRPharm will cover all costs for registration and commercialization in territory​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.