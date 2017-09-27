BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement
* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - under partnership foresee to receive combination of milestones payments,significant share of product revenue in territory
* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - agreement for commercialisation in turkey, some middle east countries of Co’s FP-001 program, LMIS subcutaneous depot formulations
* Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd - TRPharm will cover all costs for registration and commercialization in territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)