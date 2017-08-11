FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foresight Energy Lp qtrly total revenues $207 million
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Foresight Energy Lp qtrly total revenues $207 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy Lp:

* Foresight Energy Lp reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Foresight energy lp - ‍total 2017 capital expenditures are estimated to be between $70 and $77 million​

* Foresight energy lp - currently expects to generate adjusted ebitda in a range of $285 to $310 million for 2017​

* Foresight energy lp - ‍foresight has current commitments of approximately 20.0 million tons for 2017​

* Foresight energy lp - ‍reaffirming 2017 projected sales volumes to be between 20.5 and 22.0 million tons​

* Foresight energy lp- coal sales totaled $204.5 million for q2 2017 compared to $224.1 million for q2 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $207 million versus $226 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

