Jan 10 (Reuters) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd :

* ‍FORESIGHT INCREASES STAKE IN RAIL VISION FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL TRIAL IN EUROPE​

* FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS- ‍HAS INCREASED STAKE IN RAIL VISION BY EXERCISING WARRANTS INTO 11,486 OF RAIL VISION‘S SHARES FOR AGGREGATE OF $2.24 MILLION​

* ‍FOLLOWING EXERCISE, FORESIGHT HOLDS 32.62% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF RAIL VISION​