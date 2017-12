Nov 30 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc:

* FOREST CITY EXTENDS NOMINATION WINDOW FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* FOREST CITY - NOMINATION WINDOW TO EXTEND TO EARLIER OF 2 WEEKS FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF BOARD‘S REVIEW PROCESS, OR FEBRUARY 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)