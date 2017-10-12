FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forestar announces make-whole fundamental change relating to outstanding convertible senior notes
Financials
October 12, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Forestar announces make-whole fundamental change relating to outstanding convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc

* Forestar announces fundamental change and make-whole fundamental change relating to outstanding convertible senior notes

* Forestar Group Inc - delivered notice to holders of 3.75 pct convertible senior notes due 2020 of “fundamental change” effective as of Oct 5​

* Forestar Group - ‍as result of fundamental change, holders of 3.75 pct convertible senior notes have right to convert their notes at any time until Nov 9

* Forestar Group Inc - ‍there will be no increase of conversion rate in connection with make-whole fundamental change​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

