BRIEF-Forestar announces make-whole fundamental change relating to outstanding convertible senior notes

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc
* Forestar announces fundamental change and make-whole fundamental change relating to outstanding convertible senior notes
* Forestar Group Inc - delivered notice to holders of 3.75 pct convertible senior notes due 2020 of “fundamental change” effective as of Oct 5
* Forestar Group - as result of fundamental change, holders of 3.75 pct convertible senior notes have right to convert their notes at any time until Nov 9
* Forestar Group Inc - there will be no increase of conversion rate in connection with make-whole fundamental change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: