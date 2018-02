BRIEF-Forestar Announces Strategic Asset Sale To Starwood Capital Group For $232 Mln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc:

* FORESTAR ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ASSET SALE TO STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP FOR $232 MILLION

* FORESTAR GROUP INC - TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FORESTAR‘S FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS

* FORESTAR GROUP INC - ‍IN FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $400 MILLION IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT

* FORESTAR GROUP INC - ‍FORESTAR ALSO EXPECTS ITS ANNUAL DELIVERIES TO GROW TO APPROXIMATELY 10,000 LOTS BY FISCAL 2020​

* FORESTAR GROUP INC - ‍SALE INCLUDES 20 LEGACY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS​