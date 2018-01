Jan 25 (Reuters) - FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* GAME, FREDERIC 2: EVIL STRIKES BACK ON NINTENTO PLATFORM, TO DEBUT ON FEB 1 IN PRICE OF EUR 4.99

* THE GAME TO DEBUT IN EUROPE, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, USA, CANADA AND MEXICO