15 days ago
BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Form Holdings Corp

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $12.9 million for Wellness segment

* Providing initial revenue guidance for 2018 for Wellness segment of approximately $60 million

* Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Reiterating previous 2017 revenue guidance for its Wellness segment of approximately $50 million

* Efforts to establish itself as a pure-play Health & Wellness co ongoing with plans to complete transition by end of Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

