FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-FORM Holdings Q2 revenue $16.4 mln
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-FORM Holdings Q2 revenue $16.4 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - FORM Holdings Corp

* FORM Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue rose 44 percent to $16.4 million

* FORM Holdings Corp - ‍consolidated operating loss from continued operations was $5.1 million and adjusted ebitda loss was $1.0 million for q2 of fiscal 2017​

* FORM Holdings Corp - ‍reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 2017 of over $70 million of consolidated revenue​

* Form holdings corp - ‍established preliminary 2018 revenue guidance for its wellness segment of $60 million​

* FORM Holdings - ‍expects new locations to perform at rates "in-line or better than existing stores" and to revise its 2018 guidance prior to year-end​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.