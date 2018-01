Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption :

* SAYS RYAN GWEE YUAN-KERR, FORMER HEAD OF PRIVATE BANKING OF STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (CHINA) LIMITED, HAS BEEN CHARGED BY ICAC WITH ACCEPTING A BRIBE OF HK$150,000 ($19,176.68) FOR HANDLING ACCOUNTS Source text in English: bit.ly/2CStZpg Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8220 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)