BRIEF-Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry​ welcomes NCLAT ruling
#Domestic News
September 21, 2017 / 8:28 AM / in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry​’s office:

* Former tata sons chairman Mistry​’s office issues statement on ruling of ‍national Company Law Appellate Tribunal ​

* NCLAT ruling is “‍welcome vindication” of “values for which we are pursuing petition” against mismanagement of Tata Sons Source text: [“The ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal is a welcome vindication of what we have stood for and the values for which we are pursuing the petition against oppression and mismanagement of Tata Sons Ltd. We will continue to pursue highest standards of corporate governance and demand complete transparency of the group for the benefit of all the millions of shareholders, and indeed, the employees of the Tata Group companies. These are proceedings to protect and reinforce the values for which the Founders of the Tata Group have given us the legacy that we should strive never to lose.”]

